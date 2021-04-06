Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
JRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 90,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,776. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.