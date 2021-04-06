Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NIM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 33,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
