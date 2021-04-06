Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NXQ stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 26,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $17.18.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

