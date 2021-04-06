Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE NXR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 11,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

