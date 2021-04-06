Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE NXR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 11,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.