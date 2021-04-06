Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NSL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 411,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,112. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
