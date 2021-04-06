Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NSL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 411,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,112. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

