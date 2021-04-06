Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,902. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
