Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NPV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

