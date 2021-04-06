NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$2.49. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 639,589 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

