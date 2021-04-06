NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark L. Perry Sells 6,104 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $554.46. 4,748,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,033. The company has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.72 and its 200 day moving average is $534.98.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.