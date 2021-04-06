NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $236,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.80. 47,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $345.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.93 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

