NXM (NXM) Price Up 13.9% This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. NXM has a market capitalization of $512.05 million and approximately $56,253.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $80.30 or 0.00138067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.75 or 0.00670150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,925,334 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,797 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

