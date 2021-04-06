NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 320.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,736 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $79.89 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

