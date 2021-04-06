NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.49. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

