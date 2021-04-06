Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.81

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $748.95 million, a PE ratio of 318.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

