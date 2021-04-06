Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.64 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $282.51 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00141086 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

