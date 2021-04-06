OAX (OAX) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $39.97 million and $1.45 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

