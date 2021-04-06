ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131,524 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.