Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $646.08 million and approximately $79.21 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00677693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

