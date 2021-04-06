OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $70.37 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $88.24 or 0.00152151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.