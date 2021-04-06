Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 4.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.29. 113,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,539,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

