Oddz (ODDZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.86 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $30.90 million and $20.86 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00005754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

