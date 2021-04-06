Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

ODT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. 4,457,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,788. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.