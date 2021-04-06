ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,945.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $9,945.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.46 or 0.99620128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099324 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

