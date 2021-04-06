Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,920.50 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 130.40 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,151. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.73 million and a P/E ratio of -80.49. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.70.

