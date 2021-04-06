Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $358,734.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Offshift has a market cap of $11.16 million and $358,734.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00006507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,882.33 or 0.99893297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00101491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001244 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.