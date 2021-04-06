OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.39

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.13. OFS Capital shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 51,379 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

