OIN Finance Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $885,747.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,218,937 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.