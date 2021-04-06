OKB (OKB) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $18.33 or 0.00031357 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $321.83 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

