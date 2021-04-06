Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.10. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.