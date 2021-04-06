Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.59

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $23.50. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial comprises 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

