Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 771.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

OLLI opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $1,682,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.