Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $156.61

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.61, but opened at $160.64. Omega Flex shares last traded at $162.74, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omega Flex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omega Flex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

