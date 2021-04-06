Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $841,403.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Omni has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $841,403.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00408001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,188 coins and its circulating supply is 562,872 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

