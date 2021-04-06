Omni Price Down 14% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $841,403.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.00408001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,188 coins and its circulating supply is 562,872 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

