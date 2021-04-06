Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Omnitude has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

