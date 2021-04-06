OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.06

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.06 and traded as high as $52.21. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,582 shares changing hands.

OMVKY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

