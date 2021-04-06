ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down to $48.37

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.37, but opened at $47.24. ON24 shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 1,089 shares trading hands.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

