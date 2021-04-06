OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

