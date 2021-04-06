Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

