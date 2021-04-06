Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

ONCT traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 28,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,370. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

