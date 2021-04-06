OneLedger Price Hits $0.0272 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,968,975 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.