ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.07

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 18161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.