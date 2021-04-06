Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth Sells 15,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 187,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,105. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,882,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $25,677,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $22,077,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

