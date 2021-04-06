Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. 5,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.