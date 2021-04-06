Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. 5,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 973,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

