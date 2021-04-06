Opacity (OPCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.99 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00269729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00112459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.81 or 0.00750600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

