Open Governance Token Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $5.07 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.31 or 0.00671386 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

