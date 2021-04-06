Open Predict Token Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $10,907.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

