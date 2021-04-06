Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 335,108 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.26.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

