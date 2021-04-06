Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.12 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Opium has a market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $60.72 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opium has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00013283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

