OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 3,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 301,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,212 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

